8 Black Women Who Broke Barriers in Beauty

After all of these years, race and skin color are still sensitive subjects. In the past, the world has been a very tough place for women. Today, they are still struggling for gender equality and proper rights. A lot of women of color have pushed the boundaries in many different fields including fashion and beauty. They have their unique, out-of-this-world beauty, that radiates. Many of them are also celebrated for their significant and groundbreaking actions that mean a huge step forward to equality. Take a look at the short video to see the 8 amazing women of color who strongly influenced the beauty and fashion industry.



Thanks to those fierce women nowadays we can see more brands that celebrate diversity and redefine the terms of beauty. One of the pioneers is Madam CJ Walker, who is also known as the first self-made female millionaire. She is the lady that introduced a special line of skin and hair products made for African-American women.

Another barrier-breaking lady is Beverly Johnson. Beverly is a model, businesswoman, and an actress. She is the first African-American woman who appeared on the cover of the Vogue magazine, in August 1974. Johnson was placed on the list of the most influential people in fashion from the 20th century by the New York Times.

Vanessa Williams is an actress, model, singer and a businesswoman. In 1983 she became the first African-American woman to be crowned as Miss America. Shortly after, because of a scandal, Vanessa had to resign from her duties. Williams is also an award-winning actress, who was a part of many successful movies and TV shows.

There is no need to introduce Pat McGrath. She is one of the most popular and influential makeup artists, probably in the whole world. Aside from her close work with the greatest fashion houses, Pat recently launched her own cosmetics brand. Pat McGrath Labs is a revolutionary brand with out-of-this world products.

Photo Credit: Allure