9 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer

By Updated on

Summer is a great season to experiment with clothes, makeup, and hairstyles. If you want to make a change in your appearance, this is the best time of the year. Getting even a slight hair change can mean a great deal. With a large number of hairstyle trends at the moment, it will be easy for you to choose the right one. Celebrities and their hair transformations are the biggest inspiration.

 

One of the insanely beautiful colors you can try is the dark blonde one. Empire’s leading actress, Taraji P. Henson colored her short bob in this shade and made a huge statement. This shade goes perfectly with a sun-kissed tan. It is also one of the safest options, especially if you have a lighter hair color. This dark blonde hue flatters every single skin tone and can be styled in many different ways.

9 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer Taraji P Henson dark blonde
Photo Credit: Allure

Salma Hayek surprised everyone with her appearance on this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The actress made a drastic hair color change and debuted a pastel pink hue. Many celebrities decided to try this pale pink shade that looks dreamy and fun.

9 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer Salma Hayek pastel pink
Photo Credit: Allure

Zoe Kravitz is not the first influencer to go platinum blonde this year. But she is the one who flaunted a bold pixie cut in this platinum shade. The actress/model/singer loves edgy and chic styles and looks with this cool hair color.

9 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer Zoe Kravitz platinum blonde
Photo Credit: Allure

Copper red is the ultimate hair trend reserved for bold women. It’s not the safest option, so you better think twice before going copper red. Emma Roberts has a fair skin tone, so this shade really did wonders to her appearance. She’s been trying out many blonde and red shades, but this one is by far, the best one for her.

9 Insanely Pretty Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer Emma Roberts copper red
Photo Credit: Allure

If you are afraid of big changes, just do something you feel comfortable with. But if you love big hair transformations, go ahead and try the pastel pink or lavender hair colors before the summer is over.

