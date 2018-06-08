Aaliyah x MAC Cosmetics Full Collection

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

The long-awaited MAC collection that pays tribute to the iconic Aaliyah is finally here. What not many people knew is that the label collaborated with the late singer’s brother Rashad Houghton. The whole family was very involved in the choice of shades and names.

“My mother keeps everything — she’s incredible. She still has baby albums and books, so she actually had a lot of my sister’s M.A.C. products, so we really started from that bold lip that Aaliyah’s known for. [The fans] knew that if we had an M.A.C. line that really focuses on bringing some of those archived looks back while thinking about the future, it would be incredible. All we wanted to do was represent her illustrious career, so we wanted to have looks and products that really represented her songs, represented really important moments in her life. Every pencil, every lip gloss, lipstick, or powder has a name that represents the color, of course, but also represents a part of her personality or song.”- Rashad said.

If you are old enough to remember Aaliyah, you probably can recall her statement makeup looks that were always bold and beautiful. The singer loved using MAC products, and her fans were obsessed with everything she put on her face. Her mother still has some of the brand’s items that Aaliyah kept in her makeup bag. That’s why the label decided to collaborate with both the fans and the family to do the collection justice.

There is one thing we all can’t wait to see and try. Aaliyah was a huge fan of lip glosses, so MAC included four new Lip Glass shades. The shimmery peach color is called “Li Li’s Motor City”, the sparkly dark berry is “1 In A Million”, and a deep fierce burgundy named “At Your Best You Are”. For all the ladies who prefer softer lip shades, they can go with the pearly shimmery “Brooklyn Born” color.

When it comes to the lipstick shades they are as amazing as the lip glasses. For that recognizable Aaliyah bold lip, you should opt for the sparkling black “Sweet Thing” shade. The brand and the family included two red hues, “More Than a Woman” (dark red) and “Hot Like…” lipstick (fierce red tone). Last but not least, the prettiest nude named after her most popular song “If You Don’t Succeed.” To finish off with the lip look you will need one of the two lip pencils: “Nevermore” (black) or “Follow Your Heart” (red).

The Aaliyah collection also features a nine-pan eyeshadow palette, which the brand already teased a few months ago. MAC now revealed that the official name is “Age Ain’t Nothing.” The face product in the line is a bronzing powder named after another huge hit “Baby Girl”. You can start saving up for June 20, when the line will drop online, and June 21 in stores.

Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics

