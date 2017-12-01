Aja Naomi King Joins The L’Oréal Family

To become a part of L’Oréal’s family is a huge deal for every single celebrity. The famous cosmetics brand always taps inspirational faces as their ambassadors. Aja Naomi King is officially their new spokesperson and collaborator. The gorgeous young actress took the news to Instagram and shared the excitement with her followers.

Aja joined the ranks of stars such as Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Maria Borges, Camila Cabello and more. This is an exciting collaboration that will bring exclusive makeup collections. The “How to Get Away With Murder” actress seems like a perfect match with the cosmetics brand. She loves to play with makeup and praises all the confidence that it brings to women. Since an early age, Naomi King was fascinated by the way her mom puts makeup on in the morning.

“Growing up, I watched my mom apply her makeup in the morning and wanted so badly to be part of that daily ritual with her. Seeing how much she enjoyed putting makeup on, including her go-to L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, inspired me to love makeup as much as she did. Makeup became my armor growing up. It provided me with a sense of protection and gave me the power and confidence to face the world in the way I wanted. To now represent L’Oréal Paris is incredibly overwhelming. I am so excited to help others find and believe in the beauty of who they are because everyone deserves to know their own worth.”- Aja shared with Allure.

All this L’Oréal #TrueMatchLumi has me feeling like…😍😍😍 @lorealmakeup A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

L’Oréal usually releases limited-edition makeup lines with their ambassadors. Aja will have the honors to present her first official campaign that includes brand new products. The True Match Lumi Glow will involve 5 exclusive items that will keep your skin radiant. This collection is ideal for winter. It will help you achieve an effortless and natural glow.

As a part of the line, L’Oréal will drop Glow Amour Glow-Boosting Drops which will be available in several different shades. The same thing applies to the Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer, Bronze it Bronzer, the Glow Nude Palettes and Shimmerista Powder. As you can see, the first release is all about helping women glow without much effort.

This collaboration means that we will see much more from Aja Naomi King in the future. The actress will be attending many L’Oréal’s events and promotions. Also, you should expect innovative products with her name signed on the packaging. The makeup brand didn’t release an official date for the drop but stay tuned for more updates.