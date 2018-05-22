Celebrities Video

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating

It seems that Ariana Grande is already over her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Watch the video for more details about her new romance.

Recent Posts

Ciara Flaunts Everything in a Glitzy Sheer Dress

Ciara Flaunts Everything in a Glitzy Sheer Dress

Ciara showed off her voluptuous figure in a racy number. Feast your eyes on the singer's sexy outfit in this video.

Ashley Graham & Brooke Shields Front New Swimsuits For All Ads

Ashley Graham & Brooke Shields Front New Swimsuits For All Ads

Swimsuits For All once again released an iconic campaign. The beloved swimwear brand is one of those labels that are re-defining the whole industry. They’ve proven on many occasions that ladies of all sizes look...

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Launch a Beauty Line

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Launch a Beauty Line

Another day, another celebrity beauty line! The beauty industry is at its peak right now. Naturally, every A-lister wants a share of the industry's boosting profits. The latest celebrity to join the launching makeup line...

KKW Beauty To Launch Highlighter Palettes

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

KKW Beauty To Launch Highlighter Palettes

Kim Kardashian has more surprises up her sleeve for all the makeup fans. The beauty mogul keeps releasing innovative products that are changing the way ladies do their makeup. So far she blessed us with crème...