Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating

It seems that Ariana Grande is already over her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Watch the video for more details about her new romance.
Recent Posts
Ciara showed off her voluptuous figure in a racy number. Feast your eyes on the singer's sexy outfit in this video.
Swimsuits For All once again released an iconic campaign. The beloved swimwear brand is one of those labels that are re-defining the whole industry. They’ve proven on many occasions that ladies of all sizes look...
It seems that Ariana Grande is already over her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Watch the video for more details about her new romance.
Another day, another celebrity beauty line! The beauty industry is at its peak right now. Naturally, every A-lister wants a share of the industry's boosting profits. The latest celebrity to join the launching makeup line...
Kim Kardashian has more surprises up her sleeve for all the makeup fans. The beauty mogul keeps releasing innovative products that are changing the way ladies do their makeup. So far she blessed us with crème...