Celebrities Video

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

By Updated on

In an unexpected turn of events, it seems that Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are now engaged! Find out more in this video.

Recent Posts

Alice + Olivia Resort 2019 Collection

Fashion

Alice + Olivia Resort 2019 Collection

The party is always at Alice + Olivia's! Stacey Bendet, the mastermind behind this fan brand unveiled yet another fabulous collection. The Resort 2019 lineup is here to secure a fashionable transition from one season...

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square

Perfumes & Makeup

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square

We’re happy to announce that everyone’s favorite affordable makeup brand is opening their first store. CoverGirl’s products have been around on the market for almost 60 years. But just now they’ve decided to bless us...

Jaclyn Hill & Morphe to Release More Eyeshadow Palettes

Perfumes & Makeup

Jaclyn Hill & Morphe to Release More Eyeshadow Palettes

One of the buzziest names in the beauty influencer world, Jaclyn Hill once again has joined forces with the Insta-favorite makeup brand Morphe Brushes. Jaclyn's previous collaboration was a massive success - the eyeshadow palette...

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

Celebrities Video

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

In an unexpected turn of events, it seems that Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are now engaged! Find out more in this video.

What You Should Have In Your Beach Bag

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup shopping

What You Should Have In Your Beach Bag

Beach days are upon us and some of us may be so desperate to sink our toes into that warm sand that we could forget the things that are essential for a fun day at...