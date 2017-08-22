Accessories Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

Astonishing Hair Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet

Having an amazing hairstyle makes your whole appearance three times better. Most of the times it’s not only about the outfit, but the tiny details that give a special vibe to the look. Even if you love simple hairstyles, adding a nice and eye-catching hair accessory will do the work. Hair accessories can be worn with every single style, length and hair color. Updos look amazing with bejeweled accessories, while elegant curls can be accessorized with headbands, clips, bobby pins and more.

Hair accessories are present on every single red carpet event. Aside from the gorgeous gowns that celebrities wear, they also love to accessorize their hair. Some of them opt for an elegant and simple accessory. For example, Nina Dobrev stunned with a hairstyle that included several bobby pins. This is a simple way to achieve a chic and cool look, especially if the dress is in the same style. Hair ribbons are currently a huge trend. Many designers decided to make them a part of their runway looks during this year’s Fashion Weeks. These elegant accessories are going to be very popular in Fall 2017. Another popular hair accessory will be the headband. Both headbands and ribbons are available in different colors and designs.

For special events that require glamorous gowns, you can wear a nice and eye-catching headpiece. Just be careful not to over-do it. Kate Bosworth and Alison Williams flaunted impressive embellished pieces that look amazing with their updos.

Take a look at some of the most beautiful hair accessories spotted on the red carpet.

Kate Bosworth

Astonishing Hair Accessories Seen on the Red Carpet Kate Bosworth
Photo Credit: Rex Features
