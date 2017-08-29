Statement Clutches For Your Next Big Occasion

An elegant clutch is always a good investment. Your outfit, makeup, and hair are important, but details will instantly elevate your look. That is why you should find the perfect clutch bag. It is an essential part of the look and is available in many styles, sizes, and colors.

Celebrities are always the perfect inspiration on what to wear and how to wear it. They attend many glamorous events, where they flaunt elegant gowns and stunning accessories. The clutch is a piece of accessory that can only do good to your appearance. If you are wearing a simple dress or gown that needs a little extra something, you can add an eye-catching tiny bag. This year the metallics are a big trend, so a pretty silver, golden or rose clutch would be ideal. If you feel extra glamorous go with a sparkling design. Glittery clutches can make your outfit pop and will bring all eyes on you.

The biggest fashion events such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes, and the CFDA Awards are an inspiration on how to match and wear the clutches. Celebrities love to wear striking bags to complete their elegant looks. Get your inspiration from influencers such as Kate Bosworth, Rihanna, Kerry Washington, Sarah Paulson, and others. Here is your ultimate guide on how to make a statement with a tiny clutch bag.

Kate Bosworth