Becca & Chrissy Teigen Reveal New Products

After months of teasing, we finally got the first look of Chrissy Teigen’s second collaboration with Becca Cosmetics. Both the model and the brand gave out hints that they are working on another drop several times in the past few months. Fans are so in love with their first collection that they simply can’t wait for the other one to be revealed. From what we know so far, the first product is a shimmery body oil. But that’s not all! They are also launching a bronze and glow powder.

The Instagram queen once again used her favorite social media platform to give a sneak peek of the upcoming product. The Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Endless Summer Body Oil is something that fans managed to guess from the hints. According to the brand it has a gorgeous beachy scent and a luxurious non-sticky formula. The body oil is packed in a pretty transparent bottle with a silver cap and a silver sticker that features the branding alongside Chrissy’s signature.

“Glow Queen @ChrissyTeigen is just beachy! Introducing our NEWEST collaboration: #BECCAxChrissy Teigen Endless Summer Glow! Drench yourself in glow with Glow Body Oil… and more coming soon.”- the label shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Regarding the Endless Bronze & Glow, the brand revealed that it’s the perfect combination of their “bestselling Moonstone Pressed Highlighter, Chrissy’s coveted Beach Nectar Pressed Highlighter, and #NEW Sunlit Bronzer in Aloha Bronze”. It is packed in Becca’s signature round compacts with a mirror, this time is done in silver. Just in time for vacation, the model and the makeup label decided to bless your skin with some serious glow. The Rihanna effect has officially taken over the beauty world. If you want to shine and shimmer all summer long, you definitely need some help from Chrissy and Becca.

The first Becca x Chrissy Teigen collection featured the now iconic Glow Face Palette, which is the go-to product for many makeup junkies and celebrity makeup artists. The four-pan palette features a bronzer, blush and two powder highlighters – everything you need to beat that face to perfection. We have no doubt that this summer collection will also become your favorite way to shine.

For now, Becca still hasn’t revealed an official release date. We sure hope it will be soon enough because we don’t want to spend our summer days without that insane shine on our skin. Until then, you can shop their Glow Face Palette, which is available online at the brand’s website, Sephora, and Ulta.

