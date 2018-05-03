Bella Hadid & Alexander Wang Front Magnum’s New Campaign

Magnum is going to sweeten the Cannes Film Festival once again this year. The brand’s new campaign “Take Pleasure Seriously” comes just in time for the renowned French Riviera event. Just like many times before, the iconic ice cream label tapped an epic designer-supermodel duo to star in the exclusive video and ad shots. Bella Hadid and Alexander Wang are the two names joining the Magnum family this festival season. They celebrate the ultimate indulging pleasure with delicious new ice cream releases.



The designer chose two of his sultriest black dresses for Hadid to rock. It all happens during a photo shoot when Bella accidentally finds an Alexander Wang cooler full of Magnum Classic ice creams. The two completely surrender to the deliciousness and take the pleasure very seriously. First, the mega-popular long-legged beauty flirts a long black dress with an extremely high side slit. Then, she changes into a sultry mini black ensemble. Once they discover the secret treat, all you hear is cracking sounds of tasty chocolate that makes you want to run to the nearest store.

“I appreciate the pleasures in life and am not afraid to indulge in between the chaotic pace of modeling. Starring in this short film with my friend Alexander Wang felt like a totally indulgent experience.”- the gorgeous supermodel said. “The collaboration with Magnum has been all about pleasure and indulgence. Working with Bella to show the expert craft that goes into a Magnum is something I am very proud of. It’s great to collaborate with Magnum on this campaign, showing people the importance of pleasure in life. I’m looking forward to our big reveal in Cannes!”- Alexander added.

Last year it was Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Scott who got the honor to star in Magnum’s fun campaign. The British supermodel rocked Scott’s show-stopping Moschino designs both in the video and the shots. The Italian fashion house also released a limited-edition bag capsule with the ice cream brand. In 2016, it was Kendall Jenner who teamed with the British/Dutch company. She introduced the new Magnum Double through a series of provocative images shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Every year, the ice cream company throws a wild party during the Cannes Film Festival. This time Magnum’s Beach event will happen on May 10, where you can expect to see both Bella Hadid and Alexander Wang. Supermodels, designers and ice cream – a party doesn’t get any better than that. The Magnum Beach will be open for everyone from May 11 to 19 from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Photo Credit: Magnum