Bella Hadid is The Star of The NARS Fall 2017 Campaign

The beautiful Bella Hadid doesn’t seem to get a day off. Just today it was announced that the young model is the new face of the Fall 2017 makeup line for the famous cosmetic company NARS.

The whole campaign has a very edgy and rock n’ roll vibe, with Bella looking completely different from what we are used to. You can see her cuddling next to her model friend Justin Gossman, both of them looking fierce. In some of the pictures, you can see her totally topless, while on others she wears a chic black bra with black pants. Both of them are accessorized with cool layered necklaces that go perfectly with the whole rock and roll theme. Bella rocks a messy dark hairstyle with bangs. The hairstylist Oribe took care of Bella’s flawless look, while Lena Koro is the makeup artist behind the rock inspired makeup.

Want to sneak a peek at our new Powermatte Lip Pigment? Check it out on our newest campaign model, @BellaHadid in a little BTS preview. #narsissist A post shared by @narsissist on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

The photos were taken by the iconic François Nars, who is also the founder and creative director of the makeup company. He was inspired by “the rebellion and self-expression of the Rock and Roll era”, and all time rock stars such as Joan Jett and Patti Smith. The shoot happened in New York with loud rock music playing in the background. François stated that Bella is the perfect girl to represent his latest products.

“The model brings the product to life and gives it an identity, so matching the right model with a product is very important. I love Bella. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte.”- says François Nars.

Bella is also excited and thrilled about the campaign. “François Nars has such beautiful energy. He’s taken so many iconic photographs, so for me to have the opportunity to work with him was a dream come true! I knew it was going to be an amazing shoot because of how iconic François is, and the level of creativity he puts into the makeup and his photographs. It is incredible!”- Bella says in her interview for Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

The Fall 2017 NARS collection features new bronzers, highlighters, and matte lip pigments. The new NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments will be available in 20 shades and according to NARS representatives they are going to be the “most powerful matte yet”. The lip pigments will come in different shades of pink, red, nude, plum and black. The Powermatte Lip Pigments carry a brand new formula that is very pigmented, long-lasting and very soft and gentle to the lips. Knowing the popularity and quality of the previous NARS lip products, we are sure that they won’t disappoint.

The NARS Bord De Plage Palette is a part of the new bronzing and highlighting line from NARS. It includes amazing opalescent bronzers and highlighters that will give you that special glow. Lena Koro used this palette to add the glow to Bella’s face for the photo shoot.

The Powermatte Lip Line will be exclusively available starting from July 5 only at the Sephora Mobile App. The following day you will be able to purchase them at narscosmetics.com or at the NARS stores. Starting July 13 the Lip Pigments will be available at the Sephora stores and their website. Each lip product will retail at 26$.

Bella is one of the most wanted models in the fashion industry at the moment. Just one year ago she landed a huge contract with Dior Beauty, and she starred in several of their campaigns. So this is not her first experience with makeup companies. The younger Hadid sister has been all over social media in the last couple of weeks because of her collaboration with Nike that celebrates the 45-year anniversary of the legendary Nike Cortez sneakers. Just a couple of days ago she appeared in the new campaign of Versus Versace. She stars alongside her sister’s boyfriend Zayn, who designed the Zayn x Versus Collection. As if all of this news weren’t enough, the young model also scored a contract with Max Mara accessories, replacing her older sister Gigi.

Photo Courtesy: NARS