Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing in Cannes

The sheer dress is still trending on the red carpet. In fact, two actresses at The Cannes Film Festival accidentally wore very similar see-through numbers on the same event.
Ever since Rihanna announced the launch of her lingerie brand, the world went crazy for more information. The singer was teasing the Savage x Fenty sultry bras, corsets, and bodysuits weeks before the launch. Now...
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were photographed kissing in Cannes! Are they back together? Find out in this video!
Virgil Abloh designed a capsule for the British retailer Browns. Take a look at the pieces in this video.
In episode 2 of Viva Cannes, follow host Rebecca Grant as she takes you through the luxurious and charming history of Cannes, France. Visit the Musee de la Castre, stop and stare at the breathtaking...