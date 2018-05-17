Best Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Looks

This year’s Cannes Film Festival brought so many gorgeous beauty looks to feast our eyes on. Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow, Shanina Shaik, showed off their best makeup looks and hairstyles during the numerous red carpet appearances. Swipe through the pictures below to check out our favorite ones.

Bella Hadid

This stunner literally set the Cannes Film Festival on fire. With every appearance, Bella is setting new trends. This ’90s-inspired updo, matched with a tangerine lip is everything!