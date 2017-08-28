Best of Beauty At The MTV VMA 2017

The MTV Video Music Awards has always been the perfect event for taking beauty risks. This year’s VMA was hosted by the singer Katy Perry, whose makeup and hair were the beauty highlight of the night. Katy flaunted insanely gorgeous purple cut-crease eye and sleek platinum pixie. Katy’s makeup will probably inspire many influencers to film a tutorial. This means that everybody could learn how to recreate this statement look.

The fierce Joan Smalls made our hearts skip a beat last night. She flaunted a mesmerizing sunset eye. The inner corners of her eyes had a glittery moment which was toned down towards the outer corners of the eyes. Joan went for nude lip gloss leaving the accent on her eyes. Another breathtaking moment was her sleek twisted updo.

Paris Jackson gave us major underliner goals with her khaki bold liner under the eyes. The daughter of the King of Pop Michael Jackson had her eyelids covered in soft gold eyeshadow with an accent on the lower lash line.

Another celebrity that got everyone’s attention with her makeup and hair was Vanessa Hudgens. The actress traded the classic cat eye with red bold glittery eyeliner that you could see from space. Vanessa completed the statement eyeliner with tucked back styled to perfection bob.

Although the VMA is well known as an event with many eccentric looks, this year some celebrities opted for a natural makeup. Teyana Taylor from the infamous Kanye West video Fade and the supermodel Hailey Baldwin showed up with a fresh face and nothing but minimal makeup.

When it comes to bold lipstick, Olivia Moon wore the shade that you’ll be wearing all fall long. Her deep burgundy lipstick was the star of the night.

Feast your eyes on the best celebrity makeup and hair from the MTV Video Music Awards 2017.

