Body Lava Is Fenty Beauty’s New Body Highlighter

Rihanna is on a mission to win over the beauty world. The popular singer launched her brand Fenty Beauty in September and is already breaking all possible records. Ladies can’t wait to get their hands on the Fenty products and beauty bloggers gush over Rihanna’s highlighters, foundation, and lipsticks. Thankfully, the singer is a gift that keeps giving. Better get ready for some after-Easter shopping because her makeup label is launching a brand new item. And it will make you feel and look like a shimmering goddess!



Fenty’s new product, Body Lava, is available in two different shades. We’re talking about a body highlighting liquid oil, that will put your KiraKira app into action. The first shade, dubbed “Who Needs Clothes” is a gorgeous champagne-colored glitter with hints of golden rose, perfect for lighter skin tones. Brown Sugar is a darker bronzy hue that will accent your tan. Since everyone is obsessed with highlighters, RiRi found just the perfect way to make your whole body glow with these amazing illuminators.

Trophy Wife won the highlighter game when it comes to face, so you can consider the Body Lava as your Trophy Wife for the whole body. The Bajan beauty is officially bringing back one of the greatest trends from the 90’s- body glitter. This is not the usual glittery and sticky shimmer that you remember. Body Lava is a mesmerizing oil “luminizer”, that will get you ready for summer. This is Fenty’s first product in the body care category.

The gorgeous singer took the news to Instagram and shared several videos of the products. Bad Gal even did a short tutorial on how she likes to use the Body Lava. But the new launches don’t stop here! RiRi also teased an enormous puff pom-pom, called Fairy Bomb. We’ve never seen anything like it! It’s a gorgeous pink powder puff, packed with a shimmery, glittery substance. As if that’s not enough to raise the excitement, the “Wild Thoughts” singer debuted an oversized kabuki brush.

The Body Lava products will be available on April 6, online at fentybeauty.com, in Sephora and Harvey Nichols. Get ready to glow like a superstar with RiRi’s body illuminators. The brand didn’t reveal any more information regarding the price. All we know so far is that the three products are a part of Fenty’s Summer 2018 collection, possibly called Beach Please. Set your alarms ladies, body glitter is back!