Daring Lip Colors Approved By Celebrities

An eye-catching lipstick can make your makeup pop and look amazing. A lot of women are scared to try new shades and stick with the same lipsticks for a long time. Fortunately, celebrities are here to set new boundaries and to bring new fearless trends.

There are numberless lipstick colors, which means endless ways to make your lips look different. If the classic nude and everyday colors are boring to you, this is the right time to try something new. During fall you can experiment with many deep shades. For some ladies, even the red lipstick is a step out of their comfort zone. For others, the red lip is their go-to shade, so they aren’t afraid to flaunt more daring shades.

On every single red carpet event, you can see many bold and daring lipstick colors. The supermodel Joan Smalls rocked an amazing purple lip at the Met Gala several years ago. Since then, this hue became a favorite one for many women.

Lorde is another celebrity known for her interesting lipstick choices. The young singer often opts for darker colors, such as burgundy, plum and brown lipsticks. She is the perfect example that ladies with fair skin tones can flaunt bold and dark lip colors.

Rihanna is the biggest trendsetter for years now. She has tried every single lip color you can imagine. We have seen the singer rocking a green lip, blue, orange, red, pink and even black lipstick.

Here are some of the most daring lip colors approved by famous celebrities. Pick your favorite shade and flaunt a bold lip with confidence.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai
