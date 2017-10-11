Bold Celebrity Makeup Looks You Should Dare To Try

The natural makeup looks good on everybody. But sometimes we all want to get out of our comfort zone. After all, we live in a time where there are multiple tutorials on how to recreate makeup looks. Even the celebrity makeup artists reveal the products they use on their famous clients. With the rise of social media is much easier to recreate the makeup looks we see on celebrities. Additionally, many celebrities are ambassadors of affordable cosmetic brands. So we could easily copy the looks without hurting the wallet.

The red carpet is full of minimalistic makeup. So when a celebrity flaunts a bold makeup look, we all get excited. We still can’t get over the emerald eyeshadow Deepika Padukone flaunted at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. She had a vibrant green eyeshadow all over her eyelids. The graphic cat-eye shape eye look was complemented with a nude lip.

The Met Gala is the event that has the boldest makeup and hair looks. The most glamorous night of the year, the Met Gala encourages many celebrities to show off their wild side. This year Selena Gomez opted for vibrant pink eyeshadow courtesy of her makeup artist Hung Vaango. The young star went for a nude lip to keep all the attention on the eyes.

On the same event, the model Taylor Hill stunned with a bold red eye makeup look. The red eyeshadow enhanced even more Hill’s sky-blue eyes. If you have similar eye color don’t hesitate to play with warm tones. The warm eyeshadows will make your eyes pop like no other colors.

Take a look at these bold celebrity makeup looks and dare to try the one you like the most. After all, we all get bored of the natural makeup from time to time.

Agnez Mo