Celebrities Video

Brad Pitt is Reportedly Seeing Angelina Jolie Lookalike MIT Professor

By Updated on

Brad Pitt is reportedly fascinated by an MIT Professor. Find out all the details in this video.

Recent Posts

Karlie Kloss Fronts The New Adidas by Stella McCartney Campaign

Fashion

Karlie Kloss Fronts The New Adidas by Stella McCartney Campaign

Stella McCartney has a lot of things going on these days. After making possibly the biggest power move in her career, she is ready to continue with delivering innovative products and campaigns. The designer just...

Marc Jacobs Got Engaged With a Flash Mob at Chipotle

Celebrities Fashion Video

Marc Jacobs Got Engaged With a Flash Mob at Chipotle

Here are all the details about Marc Jacobs' epic flash mob proposal at Chipotle.

Brad Pitt is Reportedly Seeing Angelina Jolie Lookalike MIT Professor

Celebrities Video

Brad Pitt is Reportedly Seeing Angelina Jolie Lookalike MIT Professor

Brad Pitt is reportedly fascinated by an MIT Professor. Find out all the details in this video.

Outfit Of The Week: Festival After Party Vibes

Accessories Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear shopping Style Tips Trends

Outfit Of The Week: Festival After Party Vibes

Festival season is here and so are all the fun clothes. I personally believe that some attend festivals just to have a good excuse to dress up. Since there are plenty of examples of how...

Best Daring Backless Celebrity Dresses

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Best Daring Backless Celebrity Dresses

If you are invited to a spring wedding or another special event, we've got something exciting for you. There is nothing better than flaunting a backless dress right now! Most decide to show off their...