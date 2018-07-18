Britney Spears to Release Gender-Neutral Perfume

Fact: Britney Spears has been ruling the fragrance game way before Kim Kardashian. The reality star is now making millions in a single day when launching new fragrances, but she still can’t beat the Queen of Pop. Spears is still the most successful celebrity perfumer who has sold over $1.5 billion worth of perfumes in the past 14 years. She took the fragrance world by storm with the launch of her first perfume Curious in 2004. To this date, Spears counts 22 signature perfumes. The pop has reportedly made around $12 million after each launch.



Although she is not new in this business, the singer is set to launch her most innovative and ambitious perfume ever. She developed a gender-neutral scent, dubbed Prerogative. This is the first product that is aimed both towards men and women.

“Created for the woman or man who defies inhibitions and societal limitations, this unique scent fuels the confidence and determination to be whoever you want to be,” says the brand’s statement.

The name takes inspiration from Britney Spears’s cover of Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.” The pop diva released the cover of the 1988 hit back in 2004.

The new Prerogative perfume is designed to appeal to everyone. The scent is quite sweet, but still light, based on saffron cream, amber wood, and santal. Prerogative is described as oriental and woody with hints of pink pepper, red goji berries, and notes of apricot nectar. The secondary notes include latex petals, red calla lily, and espresso foam. Fans of heavy perfumes might not be very impressed, as Prerogative is quite light and easy to wear. The perfume comes in a utilitarian maroon bottle that deserves exposure on your vanity. Spears released a short teaser video for her first unisex perfume. She introduces the product while dancing around in a seductive manner wearing skin-tight black latex lingerie.

It’s worth mentioning that Britney Spears is not the first celebrity to release a gender-neutral perfume. Other stars who came up with unisex scents include Katy Perry and her Indi scent, Pharrell Williams who launched the perfume Girl in collaboration with Comme des Garcons, and Khloe Kardashian and her then-husband, Lamar Odom who released the popular Unbreakable scent.

Britney Spears Prerogative will drop this month at Walmart and the retailer’s online store. Starting from August fans will be able to purchase the perfume at Kohl’s and Kohls.com. Prerogative will retail for $52.

Photo Credit: @britneyspears/Instagram