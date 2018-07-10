Camila Cabello x L’Oréal’ Paris “Havana” Makeup Line

Another celebrity is dipping into the world of makeup. Camila Cabello is a mega-popular young singer that has won over the hearts of millions of people. The 21-year-old Cuban-American performer became L’Oréal Paris ambassador last year in July. To celebrate their year-long partnership, the iconic makeup brand and the singer are releasing a joint collection. So far, Cabello was featured in several ads for L’Oréal’s Pantene line and is the first-ever spokesperson of the label to launch their own collection. It will be a limited-edition line, featuring a total of 14 products. But wait until you hear the name. Havana is the coolest, most fabulous title for such a vibrant array of items. It is also the city where Camila was born and the name of her first solo single which broke numerous world records.



“I am so excited! The process of getting to build a line from the ground up and getting to pick out the shades, and the fragrance of the lip glosses, and the packaging design has been an incredible experience. I just knew I wanted to make a makeup line that was natural. If I’m not on stage or doing an award show performance, I really don’t like wearing a lot of makeup. I feel like this line is really an expression of what I would wear. It’s glowy and simple.”- Cabello told ELLE.

Camila was completely invested in the process of creating the products. She had a strong say in choosing the shades, packaging and more. Among the 14 products, the singer is dropping four shades of the Havana Eye Shadow. All of the singles are shimmery and will provide you with the perfect glowy lid for summer.

The Havana Sun-Lit Bonzer comes in two shades, light/medium, and medium/dark. It’s a liquid shimmery hydrating bronzer for the ultimate summer dewy glow.

When it comes to eye products, the Havana Flash Liner will be available in classic black color. No makeup look is finished without eyebrows. To make that pair of yours completely on fleek, you can use Camila’s Havana Gotta Give Brow Pen. It comes in three shades: deep, medium and light.

The singer is also releasing some gorgeous summer glow for the pout – there is the Havana Lip Dew lip gloss, in four pretty shades. The first three are more neutral and on the nude side, while the last one is an electric pink for when you want to make a statement.

Every single product works for different skin tones, from the lightest to the darkest complexions. Cabello wanted to launch makeup that is perfect for everyday use. The Camila Cabello Havana collection for L’Oréal’ Paris will debut on July 15, exclusively at ulta.com. Starting from August, it will be available worldwide at numerous retailers and drugstores. Prices will range from $10 to $15 which makes fans even more excited to get their hands on these goodies.

Photo Credit: L’Oréal’ Paris