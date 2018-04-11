Celebrities Hairstyles

Camila Mendes Landed Her First Beauty Campaign

By Updated on

The “Riverdale” star Camila Mendes finally scored her first beauty gig. The actress who portraits Veronica Lodge in the drama series is the definition of good hair days. Whether is on or off the screen, she always has her glossy black hair styled to perfection. John Frieda was the first who noticed the actress’s flawless hairstyles and tapped her to be the face of his namesake brand.

Camila Mendes will front the brand’s “Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement” campaign. John Frieda’s mission is to encourage women to express themselves through their hair. A lot of times we overlook the potential to make a statement with our hair. Most of us would put on a bold lipstick or dress to impress but leave it to Camila Mendes to teach you how to let your hair do the talking. In the following period of one year, the actress will join the brand on events and social media where she will share her hair secrets and ideas to inspire your next hair transformation.

Mendes took it to Instagram to announce her new role. She shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the “Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement” campaign. In the photo, you can see Camila sporting her dark glossy waves. According to the star, she and John Frieda hair products have a history ever since her elementary school days:

“So excited to reveal that I’m partnering with John Frieda Hair Care for an awesome new campaign! I’ve been using their Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum since I was in fifth grade, so this partnership truly is a perfect fit. Can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on. Check out @JohnFriedaUS for more behind-the-scenes!” – she captioned the photo.

Mendes and John Frieda will work on projects that involve the actress’s personal story with her hair. She told US Magazine that her hair also serves as a tool to portray her characters in a better way. Since Camila loves to play with her mane so much, this beauty gig will most certainly bring exciting hair tips for all of her fans. Thanks to this partnership, they can now get all the details about the actress’s hair care and styling routine.

Every time we can get a close look at celebrities’ beauty routines, we are here for it! Since they work with the best professionals in the industry, we can always use a free pro-tip.

