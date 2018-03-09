Beauty Tips Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Cardi B’s Go-To Foundation is Only $10

Who doesn’t love bomb drugstore finds? Even Cardi B who walks red carpets and performs on the most prestigious event can’t say no to a good budget-friendly foundation. The star has tested this affordable product on the Grammys red carpet, and on stage and this thing hasn’t moved at all! In this video, we reveal Cardi B’s go-to $10 foundation.

Fruit Juice Is The Hottest Spring Hair Trend

Fruit Juice Is The Hottest Spring Hair Trend

We are almost halfway through March, but the sun still fights with the clouds. Officially spring or not, we are so ready to invite the hottest hair trend of the season. Fruit juice hair is...

Ivy Park Releases “Strong Beyond Measure” S/S 2018 Campaign

Ivy Park Releases “Strong Beyond Measure” S/S 2018 Campaign

Beyoncé and her activewear brand Ivy Park released the campaign pictures for their Spring/Summer 2018 collection. The singer decided to join many other brands that supported women through fashion in these times of changes. Fashion...

There is Finally a Brow Trend You Could Wear in Public

There is Finally a Brow Trend You Could Wear in Public

After so many crazy brow trends on Instagram, there is finally one you might dare to take out in public. See how you can upgrade your brow game in this video.

Kylie Jenner Finally Revealed The Meaning Behind Her Rumored Engagement Ring

Kylie Jenner Finally Revealed The Meaning Behind Her Rumored Engagement Ring

  Is Kylie Jenner an engaged woman? Find out in this video!