Celeb Formal Updo Hairstyles to Copy Now

Let’s talk about its majesty – The Formal Updo. It’s been around forever in many forms complimenting everything from power suits to spectacular gowns. Although there are many fresh takes on the updo, there are some elements that make the formal one different than the others. First of all, to keep things formal you have to stay away from messy updos. They look gorgeous, but sometimes your ensemble requires hairstyle with a more serious tone. Let’s take weddings for example. There are ultra-elegant gowns that would blend seamlessly with a formal updo. Any similar event is in need of a sleeked elegant updo and celebs are here to serve as inspiration. After all, their schedules are full of glamorous evens.

If you want to revive the vintage glamour go for something like Elsa Hosk’s voluminous updo. The model’s hair was slicked back to accent her beautiful features. The black velvet band is the cherry on top. This hairstyle looks even more enchanting when paired with a classic cat eyeliner.

If you want to embrace your inner hopeless romantic, do it through your hairstyle. Elle Fanning often wears her hair in charming updos that enrich the beauty of her gowns of choice. The braided updo we have in our gallery looks insanely romantic and perfect if you want something more than an ordinary slicked formal hairstyle.

One of the best inspirations for formal updo hairstyles is Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has a lot of formal events on her schedule. Kate is a perfect example that formal updos are versatile hairstyles. She keeps her updos mostly low which happens to be one of the most elegant ways to wear your hair. You can never go wrong with a low bun on a formal event. Even a simple twist will do the job. This hairstyle is also perfect for everyday wearing at the office.

The Oscars, the Met Gala and different type of awards events are always the best place to look for inspiration on a formal updo. Almost every red carpet event is followed by a sleek updo. You don’t have to go through the internet and waste your precious time. We have prepared a gallery with the best celebrity formal updo hairstyles for you. All you have to do is pin the picture and show it to your hairdresser. You might even be able to do some of these by yourself. Flip through these gorgeous looks and enjoy.

Elsa Hosk