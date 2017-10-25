Celeb Guide: How To Rock Burgundy Lipstick

The burgundy lip is a fall staple. Nothing screams fall more than wine-hued lips. The red lipstick is a classic but not every woman likes to wear it. The burgundy lipstick, on the other hand, is more toned down. We will even dare to say that is more wearable than the red one. As always, you have to find the shade that suits you the most. The right burgundy shade will give you a sensual look. This hue is one of the most beautiful autumnal shades.

You can choose from many different color options. Brighter burgundy shades are perfect for those who want to embrace their femininity. Dark burgundy tones are reserved for the boldest gals. Very dark tones of the burgundy lipstick will give you the ultimate vampy look. If you are burgundy-obsessed like we are, go for a monochromatic makeup look. Paint your eyelids in burgundy tones just like Jenna Dewan did. The monochromatic burgundy makeup look will give you a mystic vibe while looking insanely sexy.

The most common way to pair a burgundy lip is with neutral eye makeup. Many celebrity makeup artists use very pale eyeshadows or just mascara on the eyes when doing a bold burgundy lip. If you still want something more than just mascara, add a bit of shimmer on the inner corners of your eyes. Feel free to use Adriana Lima’s makeup look for inspiration.

The burgundy lip looks great with many eye makeup looks. The infamous sunset eyes could be done with burgundy instead of a nude lip. Warm toned eyeshadows blend seamlessly with burgundy lipsticks. If you feel intimidated by the idea of wearing a bold lip and eye makeup, keep in mind that you are not alone. Even Kim Kardashian asked her makeup artist to remove the wine-hued lipstick and went for classic nude lip instead.

We hope that these mesmerizing celebrity makeup looks will convince you to rock the burgundy lips in many different ways and with confidence.

Adriana Lima