Celeb Party Ponytails to Level Up Your Glam

A ponytail can save you both on a lazy day and on a glamorous event. It’s a hairstyle that you can take everywhere with you from the gym and the office to a party. Sometimes all you need is a teasing comb and a few bobby pins to transform a regular pony into a red carpet-worthy one. It’s that simple: add a bit of volume, pin here and there and you’ll have a chic pony ready to compliment your elegant dress. Fact: busy women and lazy girls love ponytails. Plus, a pony can save your hair from all the heat you are using to get it straight, curly or styled in a preferred manner.

Now, let’s take a moment and appreciate a few iconic ponytails that made our heart skip a beat. First of all, there is the queen of ponies Ariana Grande. The young star rarely wears her hair down for a very good reason: she has mastered the sky-high pony like no one else. Ariana Grande’s ponytails are high, voluminous and always on point. She can be your #ponyinspo every day of the year. Another fierce ponytail master is Beyonce. Queen B is the Queen of ponytails too. From her 2015 Met Gala sky-high side pony to the low mile-long frizzy one at Serena Williams’s wedding, the singer knows a thing or two about ponies. Bonus: Beyonce does the fiercest pony flips, so if you need classes on that just look at her videos. Zendaya is another star that made a statement with a frizzy pony. The society wants to tell you that you need to calm your hair down, but Zendaya proved that big hair belongs to the red carpet. There is no need to damage your hair with hot tools every day because a frizzy pony is sexy as hell. Gabrielle Union is another celebrity who wears her hair natural on many red carpet occasions. Her naturally curly pony would look gorgeous on ladies with curly hair.

If you want to escape from the classic ponytail hairstyles and flaunt a statement-making one, Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, Molly Sims and Emmy Rossum got you covered. Twisted and braided ponytails are next level ponies that are pretty easy to achieve. You can also add statement hair accessories just like Emmy Rossum did. There are different pony cuffs that can upgrade your ponytail in just seconds.

Here are the fiercest celeb-approved ponytails that guarantee to get all eyes on you at a party.

Ariana Grande