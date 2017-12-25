Celeb Play-It-Safe Makeup Looks to Copy

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

At this point, you might be even tired of all the glitters and sparkles. As much as we love those, we get the ladies who prefer to play it safe. There is nothing wrong with preferring classics over experiments. It might be even a wise move to skip the glitter for the holidays – because most will go for it. If you are a lady who likes to stay in her comfort zone, let us tell you your options.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic cat eye. But if you are not the best at creating those sharp wings, you might even want to pass on that too. So, do its ultra-safe alternative instead. Skip the wing and smudge the eyeliner all over your eyes. Singer Cassie has a whole tutorial for a 10-second smokey eye trick, so you can check it out here. Needles to say that you can’t go wrong with the classic smokey eyes. If you are willing to put a little bit more effort than smudging eyeliner go with black eyeshadow all over the eye and blend it out with brown eyeshadow. Demi Lovato is the queen of the classic black smokey eye, so feel free to copy her look.

If you still want that sexy feline eye, go for the “baby wing”. See Zoe Kravitz and Jasmine Tookes for reference. It’s just the tiniest wing that still gives that sexy look to your eyes. You can upgrade this look with bold lipstick or keep things sweet and classy with nude one.

Another essential product in the play-it-safe girl’s makeup bag is creamy eyeshadow. First of all, because you need nothing but your fingers to blend it. Just take a look at Hailey Baldwin’s radiant makeup look. The creamy eyeshadow gives a glossy effect on her eyelids which elevates her glow game. This is a classic brown makeup look but not boring at all. She went super-natural on the lips with shiny lip balm that perfectly blends with the rest of the story.

The reality and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West is the queen of play-it-safe makeup. Although Kim has experimented a lot during her ” glam years” in the past, now she stays in her comfort zone with brownish and bronze smokey eyes. There are countless ways to play up your neutral eyeshadows and Kim knows them all.

For more celebrity play-it-safe makeup looks flips through our gallery. We gathered all the classy makeup ideas that are easy to achieve at one place.

Salma Hayek

Photo Credit: Wireimage
