Celeb Trend: How to Get a Sexy Feline Eye Without Eyeliner

There was a time when we avoided elongated eyeshadow looks and turned to a subtle application of the eyeshadows around the eyes. Well, those days aren’t over, but something else is taking the lead in 2018. Celebrity makeup artists sparked a new eyeshadow trend that is about to change your makeup game. In 2018 you’d be able to get a sexy feline eye without liquid, cream or any other type of tricky eyeliner. Of course, we love a fierce graphic liner, but we are open to all the creative options that promise to give us that sexy cat eye look with less effort.

Since we can’t miss a trend, we are presenting you the elongated eyeshadow look a.k.a feline eye without eyeliner. Is it us, or celebrity makeup artists have been avoiding the classic eyeliner lately? A-list ladies such as Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Hill, Sofia Carson and more borrowed their pretty faces to showcase the 2018’s way to get a seductive feline eye.

The technique seems easier than getting two perfect eyeliner wings. Next time you are about to play with makeup, challenge yourself to skip the eyeliner, but not the effect it gives. So instead of softly blending the eyeshadow around your eyes, add a bit of definition by bringing the eyeshadow towards the temples. A soft transition shade will elongate your eyes when applied in this way, but you need a higher intensity to nail the eyeliner-less cat eye trend. There are several ways to achieve this look and celebs got your covered. Shall we start with the boldest?

First, you can flaunt a faux wing by packing a vibrant eyeshadow in a winged form. Keep in mind that this is an eyeshadow look that still needs to be blended to perfection. Make sure you focus on blending towards your brow bone. You can intensify the eyeshadow closer to the lash lines, both top and bottom.

For a more toned done look, focus on seamless blending towards your temples to elongate your eyes. Add just a bit more color to reminiscent of eyeliner wings, but keep the look blended to perfection. Look at Emily Ratajkowski’s and Stella Maxwell’s alluring eye makeup looks for inspiration.

Lastly, you can use an eyeshadow to create a subtle feline wing. Taylor Hill and Bella Hadid already rocked this makeup look proving that is a formula that works for an eyeliner-free cat eye. All you need is a small angled brush and preferably matte eyeshadow to nail this look. For higher color payoff you can spray a bit of makeup fixing spray (or water) on your brush and then dab the brush in the eyeshadow pan. Even if you mess up, you can easily blend the eyeshadow which is not the case with cream or liquid eyeliner.

Flip through these sexy eyeliner-free feline eye makeup looks and get ready to rock this trend in multiple gorgeous ways.

Sofia Carson