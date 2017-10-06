Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Celebrities Who Served Us Major Brow Envy in 2017

By

In the past several years we saw many women with naturally beautiful eyebrows. The years of thin brows over. Now is all about enhancing the natural brow shape. Cosmetics companies offer many products to shape and style the crown of your face-your brows.

Bold, thick eyebrows are a huge trend right now. If you are one of these ladies that own a pair of those, don’t be afraid to show them off. Just let them grow, and find a professional cosmetician to give you the right shape. If you have beautifully shaped brows you don’t even need too much makeup. Statement brows will do the job.

Cara Delevingne has been blessed with the best brows in Hollywood. Everyone can recognize her thick, bold eyebrows that grace Cara’s face. The model and actress recently confessed that she doesn’t spend much time on them. Her secret for perfect eyebrows is very simple. Good genes are responsible for her brows. Delevingne only lets them grow and plucks her brows from time to time. Cara doesn’t trust other people with her brows, so she does the job herself.

Lily Collins is another beauty with magical brows. The British actress is known for her porcelain skin and perfect eyebrows. She has a tendency to accent them with quality products and add an eye-catching lipstick. That is all you need to look amazing.

Let’s take a moment and enjoy the most beautiful Hollywood brows. Take a cue from these celebrities that are rocking perfect shapes. Starting from Lily Collins, Taylor Hill, Shanina Shaik, Lucy Hale to Selena Gomez, here are some of the best brows in Hollywood.

Taylor Hill

Celebrities That Served Us Major Brow Envy in 2017 Taylor Hill
Photo Credit: @patrickta/Instagram
