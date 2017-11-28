Celebrity Balayage Hairstyles To Copy

If you are looking for the perfect way to bring chic changes in your hairstyle, we’ve got the right idea for you. Balayage is one of the biggest trends among celebrities right now. Although this coloring technique first appeared several years ago, famous influencers still love it. It is a subtle version of the ombre and involves highlights. You can do balayage with every single hair color you can think of. It looks great on blondes, brunets, and redheads. A lot of beauty influencers are experimenting with colors such as pink, blue and green. It sounds like a dangerous choice but it looks stunning.

The balayage is French technique that is different from the classic highlighting hair technique. The good thing is that almost every hair saloon offers it. The final results look very natural. Everyone will fall in love with your new hair color. Another thing you should know is that the coloring results are very long-lasting. You will not see any straight lines because the colors melt very harmoniously. It is a free-hand technique so there is more space for improvising and achieving natural results. Most women think that highlights are only reserved for summer. That is not true when it comes to balayage. You can rock this trend any time of the year if you choose the right hairstylist and the right shades.

Chrissy Teigen is one of the biggest fans of this coloring technique. The model has tried different types of balayage. She started with a darker brown version and added lighter brown shades to achieve the effect. During the summer days, Chrissy tends to brighten her hair and rock a blond shade. Summer is the ideal time of the year to go brighter. There aren’t any strict rules on when you should go for darker shades, but autumn and winter are usually the seasons when ladies choose warm tones. Add life to these cold days with a hair color change of this type.

Take a look at these gorgeous celebrity balayage looks that you can copy right away. Introducing a fun change in your appearance is a great way to start the holiday season. You will not make a mistake if you follow the example of huge stars such as Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen, and Zendaya. If so many famous faces already approved it, it’s time for you to try this timeless hairstyle trend.

Lily Aldridge