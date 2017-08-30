Celebrity Guide: Different Ways To Flaunt Red Lipstick

There is something special about the red lipstick. Red is a powerful color and stands for confidence. Many women wear the red lipstick as their signature color. Others flaunt a red pout only on special occasions. The most important thing is to find the shade of red that flatters your skin complexion the most. There are multiple shades of red, from bright coral reds to deeper burgundy tones. You don’t have to stick to one shade. Feel free to pick more and wear them with different makeup looks.

Opposite of what the majority thinks, you can wear the red lipstick in many ways. The classic cat eye paired with red pout is always a winning combination. If your eyeliner game isn’t that strong you could skip the cat eye. Just get a pair of dramatic falsies that will accent your eyes and you are ready to turn heads. Many women are afraid to combine the red lipstick with heavier eye makeup. We have to agree that this lip color is a bit riskier and you should be very careful. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t experiment. Warm brown, bronze and orange tones on the eyes go seamlessly with a red lipstick. Additionally, royal blue and turquoise look insanely beautiful on red lips. These makeup looks are very daring and require a bold personality to pull them off. If you want to keep the accent on the lips, you could still use these shades but with a lighter touch of your blending brush.

The red lipstick is a go-to shade to many celebrities for glamorous events. Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, and Gwen Stefani are hardly ever leaving the house without their signature red lipstick. Many other celebrities are also a major inspiration on how to wear this vibrant color.

Feast your eyes on these mesmerizing celebrity makeup looks and get ready to wear the red lipstick on a whole new level.

Gwen Stefani