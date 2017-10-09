Celebrity Party Hairstyles From The Red Carpet To Steal

Celebrities have the privilege to get their hair done by the best hairstylists. But we have the privilege to steal their hairstyle and pay a lot less at our hairstylist or even do it by ourselves. At the end of the day, everybody can doll up like a celebrity. We all love those special moments when we put extra attention to our hair and makeup or leave everything in the hands of a professional.

If you have an upcoming special occasion, make sure you choose the right hair and makeup for you. When it comes to hair, we suggest you steal a red carpet look from your favorite celebrity. These celebrity hairstyles are already approved by the best hairstylists so you won’t take any chances. You could wear your hair down or do a chic updo. Just choose something that will look good with your outfit of choice.

Many designers presented collections inspired by the past decades. So we couldn’t help ourselves but remember the romantic Hollywood-approved curls. The voluminous waves are a staple to the red carpet. Almost every celebrity has flaunted this hairstyle. The romantic curls are always in style. Plus there are endless options to style these curls. After all, you can never get enough of these classy hairstyles. See Allison Williams and Emma Roberts’s hairstyles for inspiration. The actresses’ styled to perfection blowouts can elevate your look to a whole new level. This is one of the most glamorous hairstyles you can steal from the red carpet.

If you want to keep things natural steal the hairstyle of Solange or Kerry Washington. Solange’s frizzy curls will go seamlessly with a romantic boho dress. Kerry Washington’s natural waves are very versatile. You could opt for this hairstyle for any occasion.

For more hair inspo take a look at these gorgeous celebrity party hairstyles straight off the red carpet.

Allison Williams