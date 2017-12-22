Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

Celebrity Trend Alert: Platinum Blondes

It seems that every single day there is a new celebrity that goes platinum blonde. This is the hair color that marked 2017. Platinum blonde hair will most certainly be present in the following year as well. We didn’t even pay a lot of attention to this fierce hue until some of the celebrities appeared flaunting it and looking like goddesses. This is for sure a dramatic change especially for ladies with darker hair. That is why you have to think twice before making a final decision.

It is amazing how everyone can flaunt a good platinum blonde color. You might think that it’s not a fit for all skin complexions, but that’s not the case here. Anyone can pull off this fierce look. The only thing you need to do is find a great hairstylist that knows what he’s/she’s doing.

Another thing you have to know before going platinum: this is a very demanding hairstyle. It requires a lot of attention, regular visits to the hairstylist and is on the expensive side of hair care. If you want it to look natural, while preserving the quality of your hair as much as possible, you’re going to need extra treatments. It will be a full-time job, but at the end, it’s all worth it. You will be joining the ranks of celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, Katy Perry and more.

It is also a perfect fit for any hair length. Kristen Stewart and Michelle Williams are the best examples that even a pixie platinum cut can look ultimately chic. These two ladies ditched their long brown dos and joined the blondes club.  Kristen also rocked a super-short trendy buzz cut. If you have the courage to go all the way in, everyone will fall in love with your new do.

One of the latest and most unexpected hair transformations was brought by Selena Gomez. The young Insta-star first cut her gorgeous long waves and flaunted a fun lob. While we were all still adjusting to her change, Gomez surprised us with a bigger one. Selena’s latest look featured a blunt bob dyed in platinum blonde. We must admit that this is such a refreshing adjustment that flatters her overall look.

Here are some of the fiercest platinum blonde celebrity hairstyles in 2017. Whether it’s Jennifer Lawrence’s messy lob or Candice Swanepoel’s long do, these looks might convince you to do a dramatic change.

Jennifer Lawrence

Celebrity Trend Alert Platinum Blondes Jennifer Lawrence
Photo Credit: PA Photos
