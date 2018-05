If you’ve been searching for the perfect do, we’re here to help. Get some major hair inspo from celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Sara Sampaio, Kate Bosworth and more.

Margot Robbie

Margot is a real retro queen with this chic messy curly bob. If you are attending a wedding this summer, and you have a short haircut, this is the ideal do for you.