Chrissy Teigen Is Teaming Up With Becca Cosmetics

Chrissy Teigen and Becca Cosmetics are teaming up to create a makeup line that is already being predicted to be everything. The collaboration is incredible, and fans are already riled up with exclamations of support right away. Clues point to at least a specially formulated highlighting option resulting from the collaboration. Everyone is certainly hoping for more, but will happily take the highlighter to start.

Becca Cosmetics and Chrissy Teigen have expressed an admiration for each other and palpable excitement at the prospect of working together. Chrissy has a lot of fashion and makeup advice – she is treasure trove of makeup knowledge and always up to date on the trends. We’ll definitely be seeing what is made in her collaboration tested and swatched a hundred different ways by Chrissy herself over social media. The updates will hit our feed regularly, as she posts almost religiously.

While she has had a few major slip ups online, like the inappropriate name she called young Quvenzhané Wallis, she is a mostly positive influence for and to others. Her style is not considered to be anything but flawless and to be honest, most of the time she is really fun and relatable – for a rich, model/mogul, and mother she is down to earth and that is why she has so many followers.

So, let’s review – Chrissy Teigen, body positive social media savant, stunning model, brilliant mogul will be creating at least a limited edition highlighter with Becca Cosmetics that already has fans thirsting for news. People are already proclaiming this collaboration as the only one that will matter for the rest of the year. Instagram was the outlet for the news in a set of posts that were equal parts exciting and complimentary.

“IT IS OFFICIAL! I’m cooking up something super special with my friends @BECCAcosmetics. I’ve been a massive fan of their highlighters for years and I just can’t wait for you all to see,” Chrissy exclaimed in the caption. “It’s reeeeally delicious, hope you love it!!”

Chrissy Teigen wore a pink chef’s hat, holding a mixing bowl full of powder and a lab coat in front of jars of labelled powders with the image being posted on her own Instagram. Becca Cosmetics posted their own confirmation apparently from the same day in a little vide of her hard work in their lab on the Becca Cosmetics Instagram page. In the caption it said: “We’re over the moon to announce our collaboration with the ultimate #GirlCrush and BECCA fan @ChrissyTeigen!!”

They even offered to continue posting behind the scenes action on both Instagram and Snapchat. Unsurprisingly Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram post had even more likes than the Becca Cosmetics page. People are incredibly excited.

