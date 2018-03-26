Chrissy Teigen Leaves Snapchat For a Very Good Reason

Model and influencer Chrissy Teigen announced that she will stop using Snapchat for very strong reasons. Find out more in this video.
There is one makeup trend that you must not miss this season. Glossy eyeshadows are all over Instagram! Once something becomes Insta-approved, it’s officially a trend. This is one of the most versatile eyeshadow looks...
Paris Hilton accidentally lost her $2 million engagement ring while clubbing. Do you think she was able to find it in the very dark, packed club? Find out in this video!
The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that Naomi Campbell will receive the Fashion Icon Award this year. The long-legged gazelle is joining the club of names such as Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Kate...
Spring is usually the season where most ladies get a lighter hair color or at least highlights. Many of us love the idea to get a new more vibrant hair color with the change of...