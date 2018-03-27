Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Christina Aguilera Embraces Her Makeup-Free Beauty on The Cover of Paper

By Updated on

Christina Aguilera departed from her usual glamorous look and posed bare-faced for Paper magazine. For more details and the beautiful shots watch the video.

Recent Posts

Cool Girls’ Brand Reformation Launches More Sizes

Fashion

Cool Girls’ Brand Reformation Launches More Sizes

The cult American label Reformation is finally expanding its size range. The brand has done a good job so far to be kind to the environment and speak to different groups of customers including petite...

Classic Dolce & Gabbana Makeup Tutorial

Beauty Tips Celebrities Fashion Perfumes & Makeup shopping Video

Classic Dolce & Gabbana Makeup Tutorial

Dolce and Gabbana roots go back to 1980 when Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana met, with their first collection debuting in October of 1985 at Milan fashion week. At that time they could not afford...

Christina Aguilera Embraces Her Makeup-Free Beauty on The Cover of Paper

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Christina Aguilera Embraces Her Makeup-Free Beauty on The Cover of Paper

Christina Aguilera departed from her usual glamorous look and posed bare-faced for Paper magazine. For more details and the beautiful shots watch the video.

Angelina Jolie is Reportedly Seeing Someone

Celebrities Video

Angelina Jolie is Reportedly Seeing Someone

Angelina Jolie is reportedly back in the dating game from recently. Find out all the details in this video.

Virgil Abloh Is Louis Vuitton’s New Menswear Artistic Director

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Is Louis Vuitton’s New Menswear Artistic Director

Louis Vuitton has a new menswear lead designer and artistic director. The luxury French fashion house just appointed Virgil Abloh on this position. Vuitton is making another step towards diversity with the decision. What was...