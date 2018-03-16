Ciara is The New Face of Pandora

Singer Ciara is appointed as the latest Pandora brand ambassador. The gorgeous mom of two already has so many accomplishments in her career. Among others, she is a Grammy Award-winning artist and one of the latest faces of the cosmetics giant Revlon. Her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson and Ciara turn heads wherever they show up. With those stylish fashion choices she makes, the singer truly deserved a jewelry gig. Pandora spotted her accessorizing skills and tapped her as a face of their brand. However, this is not just an ordinary partnership.

“I feel like I am a part of history right now because it is the first time Pandora has done this type of collection,” Ciara stated.



Pandora was founded in 1982, but the brand hasn’t done anything similar to this collection modeled by Ciara. This is the brand’s first ever 18k-gold plated sterling silver jewelry collection. Naturally, Pandora didn’t miss the chance to market the new jewelry pieces with the help of a star. The 32-year old singer is an accessory maven. Besides that, she loves gold accessories, so the partnership was a winning combination for both the singer and Pandora. Ciara counts stacking accessories as one of her biggest obsessions.

“I like to express myself through accessories based off of my mood. My jewelry aesthetic is stack, stack, stack! I believe the more the better, the more the cooler, the more the fresher!” – she tells People.

Ciara already proved that she is a stacking jewelry pro in her first campaign for Pandora. The singer donned multiple chic pieces from the brand’s new Shine collection. Her favorite piece is the honeycomb choker from this line. In the campaign shots, Ciara wears two of those alongside two other chic necklaces. On her hands, you can see a bunch of gorgeous gold bracelets decorated with Pandora’s famous charms. Each piece of the Shine jewelry line is perfect for stacking with others which allows you to express your creativity.

Besides the campaign shots, the brand and Ciara filmed a short video to promote the new jewelry pieces. In the video, Ciara shows off every one of her talents from singing and dancing to stacking accessories. In sync with the name of the collection, the star sings “Let it Shine” throughout the video.

The Shine collection features 33 pieces that cost between $20 and $200. There are necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and charms. The collection is already available for purchase online and at select stores.

Photo Credit: Pandora