Classic Hairstyles That Never Go Out Of Style

In the sea of trends is time to talk classics a bit. First of all, hairstyles that have been around forever deserve some credit. It’s impressive how some hairstyles simply don’t go out of style and keep being classy over the years. A hairstyle for some ladies is more than just a way they wear their hair – it’s a lifestyle. Take Jennifer Aniston for example. The actress has her signature hairstyle that she keeps rocking over the years. And Aniston has never had a bad hair day in her life. That’s one of the advantages of having a classic hairstyle. You know your hair – what flatters you and what doesn’t.

If you are not into the latest hair trends, keep in mind that you are not alone. There are a lot of celebrities who love their classic hairstyles although they have the best hairstylists on speed dial. Just look at a few red carpet events and you’ll see the Old Hollywood glamour everywhere. These voluminous curls are the classiest glamorous hairstyle you can get. Dates from decades ago, but is still celebrities’ first choice for high-profile events. Opposite of the elegant retro curls are the infamous beach waves. This is a casual-to-glam hairstyle that is also a red carpet staple. No matter the time or the season, the beach waves are always around. It’s the kind of effortless glamour that fits in every story from formal to casual.

Speaking of classics, we must mention the elegant low buns and other similar hairdos. This hairstyle can take you from the office to a cocktail party and still look appropriate for the occasion. This type of updo has been a go-to hairstyle for many ladies throughout the years. Even now, we all rely on low buns or Kate Middleton-approved formal updos on regular basis. The sleek topknots are also among the best classic hairstyles. It takes only minutes to put your hair up in a topknot. That’s why the slicked or messy topknot is the busy girl’s favorite. It’s the laziest and fastest way (after the ponytail) to look on point for any occasion on your schedule. You can also upgrade this hairstyle with elegant hair accessories and flaunt it on weddings, cocktails and so on.

Classic hairstyles are always here to save the day, the night or even to save you from a bad hair day. Flip through our celebrity gallery to find out your best classic hairstyle options.

Victoria Beckham
