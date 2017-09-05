Claudia Schiffer’s Makeup Line Launches Today

Claudia Schiffer’s eponymous makeup line in collaboration with Artdeco is launching today. The supermodel teamed with the cosmetic brand for a limited edition collection. Claudia announced her upcoming makeup collection in August where she took the news on Instagram.

“Over the last 30 years modelling I’ve been under contract to one make-up brand or another, without any gap. I’ve lost count of how many hours I’ve sat on the make-up chair, while make-up artists gave my face a completely new look. So in that time I’ve had first hand experience, trying and testing everything, working with the best makeup creators and makeup in the business.” – Claudia Schiffer said in a statement.

The makeup line offers a range of products. The eyeshadow quads cost $35 and would be a great addition to your travel makeup bag. Besides eyeshadow palettes, there are single eyeshadows that come in 12 color options. The singles retail for $15 each. Next, the creamy eyeshadows look very promising and highly pigmented. There are both matte and shimmery eyeshadows, each for $21. Claudia Schiffer makeup line has 11 lipstick shades, from peachy nudes to deep vampy purple tones. Each lipstick retails for $21. One of the most innovative products in Claudia’s makeup collection is the liquid lip and cheek tint. Brick red and deep burgundy are the colors of choice.

Aside from color cosmetics, the collection includes foundations, BB cream, primers, setting powder, liquid illuminator, concealer, brow products and eye brightening powder. Besides the classic nail polishes, Claudia Schiffer offers base and top coat. Lastly, there are beauty tools such as brushes, makeup sponge, lash curler and more.

The dusty pale pink packaging with golden details looks very classy. Every product has the model’s name on it which makes them even more appealing. After years spent on sets and runways, Claudia Schiffer most certainly knows a few things about makeup. She has worked with the most prestigious brands throughout her career’as well as with the world’s best makeup artists. Finally, the model decided to transfer her extensive beauty knowledge into makeup collection. Claudia Schiffer is not the only model who has her own makeup line. Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Cindy Crawford also have their cosmetic ranges.

The products are on the pricier side compared to the regular Artdeco products and other drugstore brands. Claudia Schiffer’s makeup line is available on claudiaschiffermakeup.com starting from today.