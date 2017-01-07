Beyonce, Solange, Kendrick Lamar and More to Take the Coachella 2017 Stage

It’s a bit difficult to think ahead past the upcoming fashion month, especially with all the drama surrounding different brands popping up recently – but this is something you’ll want to keep in mind that comes a bit further down the road. The 18th annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be taking place in April 2017 with some show-stopping artists set to take the stage.

Sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles will be sharing the Coachella 2017 stage for the second time, only this time the tandem appearance is scheduled! Back in 2014, Beyoncé surprised fans by joining Solange on stage during her set. Now we can look forward to seeing the sisters again, and this time we’ll definitely be ready for it!

Last year is when LEMONADE and A Seat at the Table, by Beyoncé and Solange, respectively, were released and became number one albums, making these two the first sisters in history to do so. They do have separate performance times, but that’s not to say they won’t throw in a duet for the crowd!

This is the biggest announcement Coachella has given as far as its 2017 lineup is concerned, but that doesn’t diminish the excitement surrounding the other headliners!

We’re just happy that Coachella released its entire lineup for the upcoming festival.

Genre emphases have been placed on dance music and indie rock as usual, but there is also a particularly heavy leaning toward hip-hop music as well. A couple of names from each genre include Martin Garrix and DJ Snake (dance), Bon Iver and the xx (indie), and Guccie Mane, Future, and Mac Miller (hip-hop).

Lorde will be returning to the music stage for Coachella 2017 too, so that’s another unofficial headliner to look forward to, especially for fans who have been patiently waiting for the New Zealand artist to return after what dragged on to be a three-year hiatus. The Avalanche will also be having its own reunion show, as it will be giving its first show in ten years.

Tickets are officially on sale on Coachella’s website, and can be purchased for the festival’s two April weekends – April 14th through the 16th and April 21st through the 23rd – in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club. Radiohead will headline on the Fridays, Beyoncé will headline on the Saturdays, and Kendrick Lamar will headline on the Sundays.

This is easily the best, most diverse lineup Coachella has seen in quite some time, so make sure to take a look through the entire list of performers and head over to the festival’s website to grab some tickets. Tickets might sell quicker this year due to some of the larger performances, so if you’re hoping to go, you’ll want to act fast!

