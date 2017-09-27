Conductor Cap is The New It Girls’ Accessory

Fall is already in motion, and celebrities are serving us new trends. Cool accessories are always welcomed especially hats. We’ve seen celebrities wearing dad hats, fedoras, and straw hats. Now it is time for a new change. Most of the fun styles at the moment are throw-backs from the 90s. Starting from patched denim, check suits, Matrix sunglasses, they all belong to that decade. Another thing that will be huge in fall 2017 is the conductor cap. Get ready to fall in love with this weird accessory.

Famous influencers know how to make daring accessories a thing. It all started with the mega-popular Bella Hadid. The younger Hadid sister started rocking these unordinary hats a while ago. In the beginning, it looked weird and confusing. But shortly after that, the biggest fashionistas started following. Now, conductor hats are all over social media, being a part of the chicest outfits you can imagine. During the fashion weeks, almost every It girl involved a conductor hat in her street style

Elsa Hosk is another young fashion influencer who is in love with this cap. The supermodel even has a favorite hat designer that makes her conductor caps. Ruslan Baginskiy from Ukraine is the new celebrity-approved milliner. Hosk is one of his most influential clients. Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid are also a part of his celebrity customer crowd.

You will see these hats everywhere this fall, which is a sign that you should own at least one. They are very versatile and look cool with many outfits. Karlie Kloss, for example, added a black conductor cap in her look for the Dior Spring 2018 show. Kendall Jenner wears them with casual outfits as a part of her street style. Here are some of the biggest celebs that are in love with this new fall accessory.

Taylor Hill