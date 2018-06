Fierce eyeliner is one way to have your makeup really stand out. If you are tired of the same old smokey eye, you can always opt for a fun feline flick this season. The best inspiration always comes from celebrities, who are here to set up all the new trends. We rounded up some of the coolest eyeliner looks you can copy this summer.

Olivia Culpo

The beautiful model made a strong case for statement black eyeliner. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a bold feline flick you have to try.