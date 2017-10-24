Dare To Try The Pink Eyeshadow Trend

Pink eyeshadow is one of the latest makeup trends that you have to try. You don’t have to be a celebrity to play with fun colors and shades. There are many different ways that you can pull off a pink eyeshadow look. The bright and pastel pink tones are always a good and a safe idea. But if you are fearless and love dramatic looks, then you can go with neon shades. You can match this eyeshadow with many other hues such as purple and gold.

Rose gold makeup is another trend happening right now. Just when we got over the craze about rose gold hair, this gorgeous shade is becoming a part of many makeup looks. Celebrities are always the ones that set new trends. Jennifer Lopez, Bella, and Gigi Hadid flaunted rose gold eyeshadows, and we must say they looked amazing. Bella stunned in a beautiful darker hue that is somewhere between pink and bronze. Her makeup artist created a dramatic look that accented her gorgeous green eyes.

For this year’s Met Gala, Selena Gomez surprised with the most unexpected look. We often see her with neutral makeup, nude lips, and soft eyeshadow look. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a bold neon cat-eye look that stole the attention on the red carpet. At first Hung thought about minimalistic makeup for Selena, but he changed his mind when he accidentally found a bold pink eyeliner in his collection. He finished off the look with a glossy lip and soft pink cheeks.

You can also go full glam and involve glitter in your look. The pink glittery eyeshadows are probably the most beautiful thing we’ve seen so far. You can do a whole lid of sparkles, or just an under-liner.

Check out these gorgeous pink eyeshadow looks from your favorite celebrities. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Shay Mitchell already tried this trend, now it’s your turn.

Selena Gomez