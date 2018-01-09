David Beckham Launches Beauty Brand

David Beckham is launching his first beauty brand in a partnership with L’Oréal Luxe. This is Beckham’s debut experience in the field of skincare, haircare, grooming and body care. Called House 99, the company will start off with a line of 21 products.

“I’m so excited to finally share House 99 with everyone around the world! For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look. I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so. House 99 is here to support men, to give them the tools they need to create whatever look they are going for. Welcome to the house.”- Beckham stated.

As for the number 99, Beckham has many reasons why he chose it. It honors the year when he experienced some of the happiest events in his life. Back in 1999, the famous footballer married the love of his life Victoria Beckham, he won the treble with Manchester United and welcomed his first son Brooklyn. The initial inspiration for launching a beauty brand comes from traditional British barbershops.

Most of the products from House 99 are based on two natural ingredients: spirulina and quinoa. The brand will offer all of the styling items that Beckham finds essential. With the launch of the grooming brand, you’ll get a much closer look at David’s everyday routine. The footballer/designer will share videos and tips with his House 99 followers, on how to copy his perfect looks. In the collection, you will find a styling gel, beard oil, shaving cream, shaping pomade, hair and beard balm and more.

David Beckham’s influence in the fashion world is indisputable. He is a man of many talents. Aside from being one of the most popular football players of all times, he is also a designer. Just a few days ago, he showed his brand’s new collection. In 2015, Beckham partnered with the cult British fashion house Kent & Curwen. He is also one of the few men, that wasn’t afraid to experiment with beauty products. Beckham admits that he often uses products considered only for ladies.

House 99 will debut their first products on February 1 at Harvey Nichols in the UK. Starting from March 1, the brand will be available at other retailers in the UK and 19 countries around the world. According to POPSUGAR, 13 of the products will be exclusively sold at Ulta starting from March 24.

Photo Credit: House 99 By David Beckham