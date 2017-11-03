Dolly Parton and her hair are larger than life. The iconic singer, actress, and songwriter is recognizable for many things. The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear her name is the unique hairstyle. Here is a video that will remind you of Dolly Parton’s biggest hair moments.



It is a well-known secret that Dolly’s voluminous hair is a result to wigs. The singer spoke openly about her wish to have a fierce platinum blonde sky-high hairdo. But, since she damaged her hair with all the bleaching, Parton decided to try out wigs. And they turned out to be perfect for her. Parton has experimented with so many looks throughout her career that is hard to keep track. From perms to straight spike looks, we’ve seen it all. There is no other person that can pull off multiple hairstyles like she does.

Back in 1987, Dolly played in the cult movie “Steel Magnolias”. Accompanied by Shirley MacLaine, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Julia Roberts, these ladies made history. It became one of the best-paid movies ever. “Steel Magnolias” is still one of the best films after all these years. For the premiere in Ziegfeld Theatre, New York in 1989, Dolly flaunted one more of her blonde hairstyles. The singer and actress looked stunning in a revealing embellished dress. She flaunted messy curls and statement bangs.

For the 25th anniversary of her movie “9 to 5” in 2016, Parton showed face with a rock-inspired hairstyle. She forgot about the messy curls but kept her recognizable platinum blonde hair. Her makeup featured a bold red lip and lashes. Dolly loves exaggerated looks, so everything she does and wears is to make a statement. From finger curls, waves, to punk hairstyles, Parton has rocked them all.

“I have a big hair day, but not a bad hair day.”- Dolly Parton