Easy Monochromatic Celeb Makeup Looks to Copy

One of the easiest ways to do a full face glam is the monochromatic makeup technique. You have two options when it comes to monochromatic makeup. You could opt for only one color and do matching eyes and lips. On the other hand, If you want to spice things up, you can do a monochromatic makeup on your eyes and choose a lipstick in a different color. Nude lipsticks blend seamlessly with any eye makeup look. Anyway, not all nudes are the same. Make sure you pick a tone that corresponds to the color of your eyeshadow to keep up with the monochromatic mood.

Number one reason why almost everybody loves monochromatic makeup looks is that they aren’t complicated at all. You just need one eyeshadow applied with different intensity on different parts of your eyes. The most common way to do a monochromatic look is to pack the eyeshadow on your eyelids and blend it to perfection towards the crease and your brow bone. If you want to do a monochromatic look with very vibrant eyeshadow feel free to pick a bit lighter shade for blending that carries the same tone. This is helpful if you are heavy-handed with makeup. Blending dark or vivid eyeshadows without a transition color might be tricky for some people.

Monochromatic eye makeup looks can be matte, shimmery or both. The easiest one is the shimmery makeup look. All you have to do is use your fingertips to dab the shimmery eyeshadow all over your eyelid. You can even use your highlighter to achieve this look. Matte monochromatic makeup looks, on the other hand, require blending. Therefore you need to use makeup brushes to create these looks. You can also refresh a matte monochromatic makeup look by adding a shimmery eyeshadow in the same color.

Feast your eyes on these wearable celeb monochromatic makeup looks for the ultimate one-color makeup inspiration.

Demi Lovato

