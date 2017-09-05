Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Star in the New Dolce & Gabbana Campaign

Everyone’s favorite on-screen couple, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are the new faces of Dolce & Gabbana. The stars of the ultra-popular Game of Thrones look amazing in the ad campaign for the latest fragrances of the Italian brand. Emilia stuns in the short video for the women’s “The One” fragrance, white Kit takes the leading role in the male version of the cologne.

The luxury designer house released 4 promotional videos that were shot on the streets of Naples, Italy. Clarke’s video shows the beautiful actress walking and dancing around the authentic alleys of Naples. She perfectly fits in with the surroundings and interacts with the city locals. Emilia gets flowers and enjoys a huge bowl of the signature Italian pasta. The commercial for the women’s fragrance was released with a short explanation of the whole campaign. “The One” Eau de Toilette is a new scent from the brand and it has a soft and sensual smell with top notes made of bergamot, white peach, and Madonna lily.

“The golden light of the Mediterranean sun shines on families enjoying delicious Italian food in a cheerful, festive atmosphere. Emilia Clarke, a glamorous star, and a stunning beauty embraces the moment, living life to the fullest. She is the One.”

Harington’s short movie also takes place in this historic Italian town. It was shot at a colorful open-air market, where the actor becomes a part of the playful atmosphere, dances and enjoys the delicious Italian fruits. The male cologne is definitely an iconic fragrance, that has been available since 2008.

The short movies were directed by the Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone. “The One” Eau de Parfum and “The One” for Men will be sold for $67. Clarke and Harington are not together in the same ad, so everyone is excited to see if that will happen soon. Fingers crossed that Dolce & Gabbana will surprise us with more promotional material that features both of them.

The British actors gained extreme popularity thanks to the series Game of Thrones where they play the main roles. Season’s seven final episode was aired just one week ago, and this acting duo is all over social media. This is probably the most popular series of all times, with millions of people from all over the world watching it. Since Game of Thrones started, a lot of fashion and makeup brands tapped a part of the cast as their ambassadors. All we know is that we most certainly will see much more from these two amazing faces in the future.

Photo Credit: Dolce & Gabbana