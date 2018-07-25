Fenty Beauty Partners With Clara Lionel Foundation On A Silver Highlighter

Rihanna is not only one of the most powerful celebrities in the world, she is also one of the most devoted philanthropies. The Bajan singer founded the Clara Lionel Foundation back in 2012, to benefit a number of different causes. Last year in September, Riri debuted her makeup label, Fenty Beauty. The latest news from the entrepreneur’s kingdom is the collaboration between the foundation and the beauty brand.



If you thought that Fenty’s highlighters couldn’t get any better, think twice! The exclusive collab will release a limited-edition Killawatt highlighter dubbed Diamond Ball-Out. Both the brand and Riri shared pictures from the exclusive product that features the most fabulous silver shimmer. While the rest of us are glamming up our faces with the usual gold or pink or peachy glow, she is taking the shine to a completely new level. So far, silver was mostly reserved for the lids, but Rihanna wouldn’t be Rihanna if she didn’t revolutionize the beauty industry. The highly-pigmented chrome hue will upgrade your diamond glow game with a single swatch.

“We’re honored to be partnering up with @badgalriri’s foundation, @claralionelfdn, to create a very special-edition #DIAMONDBALLOUT #Killawatt Highlighter. 100% of ALL the sales will go to support #CLF !! At #CLF, her mission is to change and save as many lives as possible, and now, you can join #Rihanna in doing so!!”- says Fenty Beauty’s Insta post.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Clara Lionel Foundation, named by the singer’s grandparents. Celebrities often organize similar collaborations, but the best thing about this one is that Riri decided to donate every single dollar. The Diamond Ball-Out Killawatt highlighter features the recognizable packaging, this time done in a statement silver shade. The product is stamped with the CLF letters to honor the partnership. It also comes with a mirror on the inside.

“This very special silver Killawatt takes highlight to a whole other level. It will have you glowing like never before because whenever you wear it, you’re supporting children and other people in need all around the world.”- Riri explained in her statement.

Fenty Beauty announced that the limited-edition highlighter will drop on August 1. You can snatch it online at fentybeauty.com. The cost still hasn’t been revealed, but the rest of the Killawatt’s retail for $36, so our guess is that the new release will have a similar price. There’s only one more week until the drop, so better set an alarm if you desperately want to silver up your cheeks. Fans are already freaking out on social media, meaning it will be sold out immediately.