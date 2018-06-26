Fenty Beauty To Drop Moroccan Spice Eye Collection

Rihanna and Fenty Beauty are not completely done with summer releases. The beauty mogul/singer/actress released her Beach Please collection just one month ago and is now releasing a second summer treat. Ever since she founded Fenty Beauty, RiRi keeps surprising fans with unannounced releases. This time, no one even expected that the label would drop their second eyeshadow palette. But since the Bajan beauty is not one of those people who simply launch a single product, she is going for a whole eye collection.



The first thing everyone can’t stop talking about is the Moroccan Spice eyeshadow palette. After the huge success of RiRi’s Galaxy palette, it was about time she created another one. Unlike Galaxy’s bold approach, for the Moroccan Spice Fenty used more down to earth tones. The first palette was all about shimmer and statement colors such as royal blue, mint green, gold and more. The new release is much more on the safe side, with shades everyone can use. There are exactly 16 eyeshadow singles included, representing a mix of matte, shimmery, pearly, and metallic finishes. The packaging is once again next level, the recognizable geometric shape and a burst of purple shades on top. You can snatch the palette for $59.

A lot of fans have been waiting for Fenty Beauty to release an eyeliner and primers. The Moroccan Spice collection features both. RiRi’s new Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner is everything you’ve wished for and more. Starting with the name “Cuz I’m Black”, to the intense and long-lasting effect, it will soon become your favorite one for a price of $20.

The following product in the line is the Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer. It will perfectly smoothen the canvas for you to apply the favorite shades of the Moroccan Spice eyeshadow palette. If you already swear on the Pro Filt’r Foundation, you certainly have one more reason to buy the primer priced at $22.

An eye collection wouldn’t be complete without brushes. This line adds two to Fenty Beauty’s selection. The first one is a tapered blending brush and the second one is for an all-over use. Each one will be sold for $24.

You’ll have a chance to score the line starting from July 6. Just like all of the other Fenty Beauty products it will be available on fentybeauty.com, Sephora, and Harvey Nichols. For all the ones located in New York, Rihanna has a huge surprise. Starting from June 26 to June 29, the singer will hold a pop-up store in different locations. The pop-ups will feature a pre-sale of the new collection.

Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty