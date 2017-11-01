Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Fierce Pink Lip Colors To Copy From Celebs

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 22

By now you probably know about the millennial pink obsession. It is all around us, starting from clothes and makeup to hair. And if you love pink you will be glad to hear that pink lipsticks are trending again. This is the color that offers most variations and shades. The range is quite impressive including the brightest soft tones and fierce fuchsia. In other words, there is a shade for everyone. Although cold days are ahead of us, there is always something refreshing about pink lipstick.

There are ladies who are afraid to wear pink lipstick. Beauty now is so diverse that there is no need for limiting your choices. You should be brave and try new colors. With pink lips is very important to find a hue that will flatter your skin tone. Start with nude pink lipstick if you want to play on the safe side. From there on you can try new shades, and one day you might even rock a bold magenta color.

Biggest celebrities already mastered the pink lip. Most of them opt for bold colors, that elevate their entire makeup look. If you love to experiment with makeup, this trend is ideal for you. We’ve already seen a fair share of red lipsticks, now is time for a change. Just like with any other fierce lip shade, your eye makeup can be toned down. That way the lipstick will get all the attention it deserves. Strong magenta and fuchsia hues are the real deal. Neon tones are the best option for the boldest.

We made a selection of celebrity looks that involve a pink lipstick. If you have any doubts on how to rock this color, check out Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington and more for help.

Jasmine Sanders

Fierce Pink Lip Colors To Copy From Celebs Jasmine Sanders
Photo Credit: @hungvanngo/Instagram
Prev Page1 of 22

Recent Posts

Fierce Pink Lip Colors To Copy From Celebs

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Fierce Pink Lip Colors To Copy From Celebs

By now you probably know about the millennial pink obsession. It is all around us, starting from clothes and makeup to hair. And if you love pink you will be glad to hear that pink...

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands & Drops New Capsule

Fashion

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands & Drops New Capsule

The favorite denim brand of Millennials, Hilfiger Denim is going through some changes. The American brand owned by PVH Corp announced their rebranding. From now on Hilfiger Denim is known as Tommy Jeans. With the...

Ralph Lauren Revealed 2018 Olympic Closing Ceremony Uniforms

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Revealed 2018 Olympic Closing Ceremony Uniforms

The countdown to the 2018 Winter Olympics has begun! We are 100 days away from the Winter Olympic Games that will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The event will start on February 9. The...

Casual Fall Outfits To Upgrade Your Everyday Style

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Casual Fall Outfits To Upgrade Your Everyday Style

Welcome to the coziest season of the year. There isn't a better time of the year to keep things on the casual side than fall. The insanely low temperatures in winter might hurt your style...

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 MBFW Russia

Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 MBFW Russia

Russian fashion is attracting more attention than ever. Now everyone wants to see what famous Russian designers have to show. During the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia that took place in Moscow, many trending designers got to...